$50K boost for Fiji startups

[Photo: Supplied/Reserve Bank of Fiji]

A $50,000 sponsorship from HFC Bank will support the second year of the Fiji Innovation Hub’s programs, with a focus on helping local entrepreneurs develop and grow their businesses.

The sponsorship will fund initiatives including the Certificate of Applied Innovation, Uni Hackathon, Activator Cohort Two, Start-up World Cup and the Fiji Fintech Festival.

It will also support mentoring, networking and other programmes for early-stage businesses.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali states the partnership is important as the innovation hub expands its support for local entrepreneurs.

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Ali says HFC Bank was the first commercial bank and private sector organisation to support the RBF in the initiative, and its renewed commitment will help innovators access the skills, networks and support they need to turn ideas into businesses.

HFC Bank Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Ram says the bank has a responsibility to support local talent and businesses that can help address challenges in Fiji.

Rakesh Ram says local innovation is critical because some of the best solutions come from people who understand those challenges first-hand.

The Fiji Innovation Hub brings together founders, start-ups and innovators through training, mentorship and accelerator programs.

The RBF and HFC Bank say the partnership will help create more opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, while supporting the growth of Fiji’s start-up sector.