Road safety council revival moves forward 

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is progressing plans to re-establish the National Road Safety Council as an independent body, with legislative and regulatory work underway to bring it back into operation.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Cabinet has approved the revival of the council in principle and work is now focused on finalizing its structure and the legal framework needed for its return.

Ro Filipe says the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority will soon provide an update on the progress made toward re-establishing the council.

“The Road Safety Council, yes, we in principle have approved the re-establishment of the Road Safety Council. So the final format and regulatory and legislative changes to enable that are in progress, and I will update on that.”

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The Minister says efforts are being made to fast-track the process as concerns over road safety continue to grow.

“I’m chasing the various departments in the Ministry, Transport and LTA, to fast-track that so that we can re-establish that given the issues we have with road safety.”

Makoi resident and daily commuter Kelera Sarautu says while the initiative has merit, government spending priorities must also be considered.

“It is a great initiative, I would say, but then again the taxpayers’ money that will be used for this initiative, which was abolished and they brought it up again it could be used for other services like hospitals, pharmacy services, which really need the funds.”

The National Road Safety Council was first established in 1995 before being merged with the Land Transport Authority in 2010.

Its proposed revival forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen road safety education, awareness and policy development across the country.