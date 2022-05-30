Parliamentary declaration form designed to clarify issues

The Parliamentary declaration form was created in 2018 to help the parliament’s finance team clarify certain issues.

According to the former Director of Cooperate Services in Parliament Atelaite Rokosuka, the statutory form was put together as the parliament finance team had faced some issues in confirming the permanent residential address of parliamentarians.

Rokusuka highlighted this in her evidence in the case against Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

Ratu Suliano then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The Fiji Independent Commission witness says this declaration form is now used to verify and validate the issuing of parliamentary allowances to MP’s.

The trial continues.