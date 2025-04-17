Kumar’s sentence suspended

Kishore Kumar in court today.

Self-proclaimed Facebook publisher Kishore Kumar has avoided prison after his sentence of one year and 10 months was suspended for five years.

He was found guilty of online attacks on Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

These attacks included unauthorised access to computer systems, causing harm through online messages and criminal intimidation.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Magistrate Seini Puamau took into account Kumar’s guilty plea and his mental health.

As part of his sentence, Kumar must get psychiatric treatment, register as an outpatient at St Giles Hospital and have a case manager.

If Kumar commits any more crimes, he will have to serve his original sentence of one year and 10 months.

Magistrate Puamau also told him not to appear in court again.





