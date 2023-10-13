High Court adjourns judicial review in Grace Road matter

President of Grace Road Fiji, Jung Yong Kim [middle]

The Civil High Court in Lautoka has adjourned a judicial review matter concerning the President of Grace Road Fiji, Jung Yong Kim.

The presiding judge, Lyone Seneviratne, announced the adjournment, scheduling the matter for the 27th of this month, a day when he is expected to deliver his ruling in another Habeas corpus case.

Justice Seneviratne emphasized the importance of this adjournment, asserting that due to his stay in the aforementioned matter and Justice Anare Tuilevuka’s similar stay in the judicial review case, the orders issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs are currently inoperative.

The High Court Judge clarified that, as of now, individuals cannot be subjected to removal from Fiji.

The final decision in this matter holds significant weight, as it will determine whether Kim is permitted to continue residing in Fiji or whether he will face deportation to South Korea, in accordance with a government directive.