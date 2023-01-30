Farmers remanded for alleged assault in Seaqaqa

Labasa Magistrates Court

Three people who allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old businessman of Natua, Seaqaqa, on Saturday have been remanded in custody by the Labasa Magistrates Court.

20-year-old Pita Ravula, 23-year-old Tokalau Rasai, and 23-year-old Orisi Buinimasei are each charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The three, who are farmers, allegedly assaulted a man who was attending a wedding.

It is alleged that the victim saw the three men throw stones at the roof of the wedding shed.

The matter has been adjourned until the 14th of next month for a bail application.