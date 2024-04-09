Defense opposes agreed facts in Vosanibola case

Former Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola in court today

Former Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Vosanibola is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Vosanibola is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa Village, Bureta, in Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and allegedly obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Defense Counsel Mesake Waqavanua from the Legal Aid Commission informed the court that they will be opposing the agreed facts that was filed on October 16, 2023 on the grounds that the accused chose to remain silent during the past proceeding.

The court ordered the defense to file a submission within fourteen days indicating which section of the law allows the defense to oppose facts that have already been agreed upon by both parties with the prosecution to respond afterwards.

The hearing dates that were previously set also remains which is from the 14th to the 20th of May.

The matter has been adjourned to 29th April at 9:15 am.