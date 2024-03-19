Baimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho in court today

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho pleaded not guilty to abuse of office charges this morning.

Bainimarama and Qiliho appeared in court for the alleged unlawful termination of two police officers in 2021.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of Unwarranted Demands Made By A Public Official contrary to Section 355 (a)(b)(i) and (c) (ii) of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between the 21st day of May 2021 to the 18th day of August 2021, whilst being employed as a public official, he made an unwarranted demand with menaces of a former senior Police officer Rusiate Tudravu when he told him to terminate the employment of Penieli Nayare Ratei and Tomasi Naulu and that if he did not terminate the officers then he was to hand in his resignation.

It is alleged that he used his official capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji with the intention of influencing Tudravu.

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho is charged with one count of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between the 5th and 18th days of August 2021, being employed in the civil service, the Commissioner of Police reviewed the disciplinary decision made by Tudravu as the Acting Commissioner of Police against Naulu, which was a fine equivalent to two working days pay, and contrary to this decision, he terminated the employment of the two officers.

Qiliho faces an additional charge of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, as it is alleged that during the same period, he also reviewed the disciplinary decision made by Tudravu, which was a fine equivalent to five working days, and contrary to this decision, he terminated the employment of Ratei.

They both pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

The state has also confirmed serving the second phase of disclosure.

The matter will be called again for mention on May 2nd.

The magistrate has also indicated that the tentative date for trial could be set for early next year.

Bainimarama and Qiliho’s bail has also been extended.

