Bail hearing scheduled for Savusavu murder accused

Kositino Latianara in court today

A 32-year-old farmer of Naleba Labasa who allegedly murdered a taxi driver in March this year appeared in the High Court this morning.

Kositino Latianara is charged with one count of murder.

The State today requested for more time to file information and disclosures in relation to the case.

Latianara who is being represented by Legal Aid Commission has applied for bail and the High Court Judge is expected to hear the application next month.

It is alleged that Latianara murdered 27-year-old Amitendra Kumar last month whose body and taxi was found abandoned on Waisali Hill in Savusavu on March 18th.

The matter has been adjourned to May 9th.