Alleged rapist wants bail to be with wife

A man accused for rape pleaded with the court today for bail so he can attend to his wife who is in labour.

The man is charged with four counts of rape and one count of indecent assault

It’s alleged he committed the offense on his sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, the man told the court today that his wife has been taken to hospital and is due to give birth this Friday.

The bail however was not granted and the case will be called later this month for the prosecution stance on the bail application.