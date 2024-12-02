Court decides Kim’s release conditions

The Fiji Appeals Court today set the release conditions for Grace Road Group president Daniel Kim, who was detained for more than 400 days.

Kim was granted bail by the Lautoka High Court last Thursday by Justice Anare Tuilevuka following which the matter was set to be called today to decide on his release conditions.

The Appeals Court today heard the conditions put forward by both sides of the counsel.

The counsels argued on eight conditions.

