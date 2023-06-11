Council warns against pyramid schemes

[File Photo]

Consumers are reminded to be vigilant when engaging with traders on social media platforms.

This comes as the Consumer Council of Fiji is investigating reports that consumers are being lured by a possible scheme that mimics the hallmarks of a pyramid-recruitment scheme.

Most of these platforms advertise alluring ways to earn money while barely disclosing any information about the scheme.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the alleged scam entices people to join as interns in a 5-tier scheme and earn an increased amount of commission at each level.

She states that the Council is proactively issuing an alert to the general public so that they may ask the right questions and not fall victim to any potential scams.

Shandil says the consumer tip-off-led investigation is revealing that the trader in question is a registered business in Fiji; however, when questioned, it fails to reveal the specifics of its business operations.