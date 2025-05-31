Corporate Trusts for Community Impact

Vodafone ATH Foundation Executive Ambalika Devi

The Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation is calling on local businesses to take a more active role in social responsibility, urging them to establish corporate trusts as a sustainable way to give back to the communities they profit from.

Speaking at the business forum in Nadi, Vodafone ATH Foundation Executive Ambalika Devi shared insights into how businesses can integrate assistance into their core strategy—not only to uplift society but also to enhance brand value and customer engagement.

Devi explained that while most companies focus heavily on business growth and profit-making, they often overlook the importance of reinvesting in the communities they serve.

“We spend a lot of time doing business and very little time giving back to the communities from which we make money. When we do social good, people get the power to buy our products and services,” she said.

Devi emphasized that corporate trusts don’t need to be resource-heavy. For companies unsure about where to start, the Foundation offers support including sample documents, guidance on compliance with the Charities Act, and access to their trained volunteer network.

She also highlighted the tax benefits available to companies that invest in charitable activities, which can be reinvested to grow their social impact.

Devi reminded participants at the forum that the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation is now fully locally owned and exists to serve the people.

