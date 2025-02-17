Cops sharpen crime fighting skills

With the growing threats of transnational crime in the region, police officers are being urged to remain vigilant and committed to thorough investigations.

This comes as 34 officers from Fiji, Tuvalu Police Service, and Kiribati Police Service completed a five-week Investigators Level 2 course facilitated at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

Speaking during the closing of the regional course, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu emphasized that officers cannot be complacent or take shortcuts with investigations, as poor conduct could impact on victims, in the knowledge that perpetrators remained free.

He added that while laws and legislation may differ, the principles of investigations and police work were universal.

Tudravu also emphasised the importance of networking among law enforcement agencies in addressing transnational crimes threatening the Pacific region.

He acknowledged the financial and technical support of partners including the Australian Federal Police, UK in Fiji, and New Zealand Police.

The course is part of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation.