Consultation key to fixing Fiji's flawed system, says Fatiaki

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The nationwide public consultation on Fiji’s Electoral Legislation review has sparked debate with some questioning its necessity and cost.

However, the Electoral Law Reform Review Team states that the consultation is a vital, mandated process that aims to address deficiencies in the current system and ensure public involvement in shaping a more equitable electoral framework.

Chair of the Review Team Daniel Fatiaki dismissed claims that the consultation is a waste of resources.

Article continues after advertisement

He argued the need for reform has become clear after two elections under the current system which were marred by irregularities.

“And those kinds of things, in this review, will be eliminated, you know. There will be no more glitches, whatever they are. But, you know, those kinds of things—the way it was being managed and how the elections were held—undermined people’s confidence in the system.”

Fatiaki confirmed that a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Cabinet following the consultation.

Team Member Deidre Brookes explained that the consultation process will be thorough, with a second more focused round to gather feedback from a targeted group.

This strategy, she adds is designed to capture a broad range of perspectives, developing a more inclusive and effective reform outcome.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.