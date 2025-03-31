Construction activity declines

[File Photo]

Fiji’s construction industry recorded a total work value of $533.4 million in 2024.

This marks a 4.4 per cent decline from the previous year.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, this represents a $24.6 million drop in construction activity.

The report tracks work carried out by registered private building and civil works contractors across both private and government projects.

It also outlined trends in new building developments, capital repairs, maintenance and civil engineering works.

The decline signals a slowdown in construction, a key sector for Fiji’s economy.

The breakdown of the total value of work between private and public sector projects, as well as different types of construction work.

It also provides insight into where activity has dipped.

Despite the contraction, the construction sector remains a contributor to economic growth, infrastructure development and employment.

