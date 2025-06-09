COMPOL dismisses claims of selective investigation in officer’s death

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force says all information related to the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi is being actively investigated, amid public speculation about the handling of the case.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu assured the public that investigators are pursuing every lead surrounding the death of Constable Racagi and denied claims that authorities are being selective in their investigation.

Tudravu said a separate team within the Criminal Investigations Department has been established specifically to examine allegations involving police officers.

“Silence does not mean we are being complicit and trying to hide the truth or protect officers involved. If there is sufficient credible evidence, we will pursue charges, as police officers are equally accountable to the law.”

The Commissioner urged members of the public to use official channels to report information, assuring that all tips will be handled confidentially.

He also stressed that the investigation teams are led by senior investigators and are following strict procedures to ensure the integrity of the case.

“I am again urging the public to trust the process. The Fiji Police Force is not hiding anything or protecting police officers. There are processes investigators must comply with before bringing people in for questioning so that the case is not compromised.”

He says that anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Fiji Police Headquarters Call Centre.

