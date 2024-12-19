Community groups to bid for road repairs

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the government will invite expressions of interest from community groups to undertake small-scale road maintenance within their localities.

He said the initiative would seek to engage village groups, church groups, youth groups, and other registered community organizations in essential road maintenance works.

“The expression of interest outlines the scope of work they need to do, which includes roadside weeding, mowing, cleaning debris on bridge structures and roads, and similar works. Those are all outlined and the rural communities could be any registered community groups in terms of the work that needs to be done.”

He believes this framework will promote the participation of rural communities in maintaining their local infrastructure, stimulating economic activity at the grassroots level and expanding opportunities beyond major companies or businesses.

The Minister emphasizes the broader vision of expanding this concept nationwide, ensuring that economic aid reaches youth, village, and church groups to create sustainable local enterprises.

Interested groups are encouraged to submit their expressions of interest, with detailed guidelines on the scope of work available from the Ministry.