Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting underway in Nadi

The Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting is now underway in Nadi, with the country chairing discussions focused on strengthening justice systems across member states.

Attorney-General and Acting Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the meeting comes at a critical time, as countries face increasing legal, institutional, and global pressures.

Turaga says Fiji is honoured to chair the meeting and is committed to guiding discussions toward practical solutions that improve access to justice and uphold the rule of law.

He says ministers and attorneys-general will use the next three days to share experiences, pool expertise, and chart a collective path toward more resilient and effective justice systems.

Turaga says the strength of the Commonwealth lies in cooperation and shared values, and the outcomes of this meeting must deliver real benefits for people across member countries.

The meeting brings together law ministers and senior officials from across the Commonwealth, including the Pacific, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

