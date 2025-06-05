COI report handed to FICAC, police for investigation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed today that Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai had raised concerns regarding possible interference in the Commission of Inquiry report.

Following a meeting this morning with the three Deputy Prime Ministers, the RFMF Commander and Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, Rabuka told the media that the Commander’s concerns were directly communicated to him and that he had since shared the full report with Ro Jone, including a redacted version.

“They will have to carry out their initial investigations. The recommendation is that it be made public and can be made public after the reduction of the various matters in the report particularly chapter 7.”

Rabuka stated he could not disclose further details about their discussions, saying the content of the meeting remains confidential between him and his guests.

He added that the RFMF and police had requested the meeting.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the Commission of Inquiry report will be handed over to FICAC and the police for investigation.

He clarified that the government is acting in accordance with the recommendations of the report, which includes forwarding it to the appropriate investigative arms.

Rabuka said he could not release the names of individuals implicated in the report, explaining that doing so could compromise the investigation.

However, he noted that Chapter 7 of the report contains specific names, which is why certain parts of the report have been redacted.

He stressed that while the report may eventually be made public, that decision hinges on the outcome of initial investigations.

It is understood that several government ministers are among those named in the report.

