Cogea families look ahead to June relocation

Eighteen families in Cogea, Wainunui, Bua are still waiting for the completion of their relocation project, with hopes that it won’t be delayed another year.

Village clan elder Paula Navosa expresses concern over the risk of future disasters, especially since their homes were swept away during TC Yasa five years ago, as the ongoing relocation, led by the Fiji Council for Social Services, has faced slow progress.

He says that this is mostly attributed to the weather and lack of man-power to assist in the construction project.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us villagers here in Cogea, moving to the new village site is what we have been looking forward to all this time. Unfortunately, some of the families have moved on to other sites. Some have rebuilt their own home. So for the rest of us, we’re just waiting for the work carried out by FCOSS. We can’t afford to be impacted by another disaster.”

Navosa says that the completion of the first two homes, which are currently under construction, will depend on the work by the contractors.

While villagers have provided their part from the Vanua on whatever is required, including land and site approval and even the gravel required, the construction work seems to be racing against time.

Despite the challenges, the village continues to hope for a timely resolution, and the Fiji Council for Social Services is committed to completing the project, with plans to have the homes ready by June this year.

Cogea, Wainunui, Bua

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.