COP30 delivered wins but finance gaps still threaten 1.5°C goal

Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu believes Fiji secured major gains at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP30, but says the world still needs to urgently fix gaps in finance and national commitments if the 1.5-degree target is to remain alive.

Updating Parliament, the Minister said Fiji played a key role in negotiations in Belém, Brazil, helping small island states secure stronger global commitments on adaptation finance, loss and damage, and ocean protection.

He highlighted that developed countries agreed to triple adaptation finance by 2030, while COP30 also launched new mechanisms to accelerate climate action and safeguard the 1.5-degree target.

Bulitavu said Fiji’s leadership was also instrumental in advancing the Just Transition work program and securing progress for the Pacific on the Loss and Damage Fund.

“Fiji does not attend these meetings as spectators. We attend to defend our economic interests, our people, and our sovereignty. COP is where rules, finance, safeguards, and global climate obligations that directly affect Fiji are negotiated.”

However, he warned that despite the progress, the biggest obstacle remains unresolved: who pays for climate action.

Bulitavu says many developing countries believe wealthy nations are still failing to meet their obligations under the Paris Agreement, and COP30 has now ordered a dedicated work program to clarify climate finance responsibilities.

The Minister told Parliament that while COP30 outcomes strengthened Fiji’s position, global inaction continues to place vulnerable nations at risk making Fiji’s presence at negotiations essential.

