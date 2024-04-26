The government is working with stakeholders to incorporate non-economic loss and damage as an assessment tool within the national risk assessment to develop climate-vulnerable communities.

Adaption Technical Expert with Climate Change Division, Leba Gaunavinaka says the assessment will enable the government to relocate climate-impacted communities by considering factors that influence communities when planning relocation.

Gaunavinaka says that the assessment is complex and that it is important to have a wide range of information on the matter.

“We will evaluate non-economic loss and damage in the context of risk assessment; this is a critical and sensitive, complex type of assessment that we are trying to look into in CRVAM. It is crucial to have this diversity of expertise that we have in the room.”

Gaunavinaka adds that the methodology is the first in the world, as we have never heard other countries carry out such assessment methodologies.