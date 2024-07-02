Climate challenges tackled innovatively

the Rain Protective Plastic House Project at the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute in Nausori. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Climate change has caused unpredictable crop harvest timings, leading to fluctuating agricultural prices and income instability for farmers.

To address this, experts have implemented advanced technologies, such as customized plastic houses, to ensure consistent high-quality vegetable production and better crop management.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka made the comments while commissioning the Rain Protective Plastic House Project at the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute in Nausori.

Ditoka says this initiative between Fiji and South Korea aims to foster economic development in rural communities.

He states that the Korea International Cooperation Agency has invested $31,000 in the project to promote education, generate income, and create rural employment opportunities.

“These structures will facilitate the cultivation of specific vegetable crops, thereby targeting the local municipal markets and ensuring sustainable income generation.”

The new greenhouse will also provide students with valuable hands-on experience in modern farming techniques.

This initiative will support local communities and their skill development.