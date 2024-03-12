Climate activists call for change

[File Photo]

Recognizing youths’ pleas for climate justice, the Regional Pacific Nationally Determined Contribution Hub has assembled individuals to discuss suggestions for mitigating climate change.

These youths are taking part in a week-long Regional Social Media Influencer on Climate Change workshop.

Workshop Organizer, Iris Rotzoll, says they want to empower and equip the next generation of climate leaders with effective communication skills.

Rotzoll says it is important to take the views of our youths onboard.

“It is a matter of listening to them and what their main worries are, we think climate change is very important for young people, and we want to give them some information so they can use it for their posting on social media and their work with their peers.”

Rotzoll has praised the youths for their enthusiasm in initiating conversations about climate change.