Civil servants seek safe spaces to speak

A culture of fear continues to persist among civil servants when it comes to raising grievances or offering constructive criticism.

This still exists, according to a civil servant despite the change in government.

This concern was highlighted during a panel discussion on the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050 in Suva last night.

Tanushka Nand, a civil servant spoke openly about the issue, saying many public servants are hesitant to voice their concerns for fear of facing negative consequences. This, she believes undermines transparency and accountability within the public sector.

Nand questioned how the government plans to create an environment where civil servants can safely raise issues without the threat of losing their jobs. INSERT: WEB

“Regarding matters like these NDP initiatives, how can the government of the day ensure that civil servants can raise questions without the fear of being dismissed?”

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the problem. He assured the audience that the government is addressing the issue through reforms aimed at building a more open and accountable environment for public servants.

“In the NDP, we have a civil service reform agenda to ensure that civil servants are empowered not just to focus on compliance but also to become enablers alongside politicians. We want to ensure that the civil service remains a neutral executive arm of the government.”

Prof Prasad reiterates that the administration is committed to empowering civil servants, ensuring they can express their concerns without fear of reprisal.