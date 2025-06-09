Chinese naval hospital ship in Fiji to provide free medical care

The Chinese Naval Hospital Ship Ark of Silk Road has docked in Suva for the first time, bringing free healthcare services to local communities.

Medical teams on board will provide check-ups and treatments, offering hope to families who often struggle to access specialist care.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says the visit reflects more than 50 years of partnership between China and Fiji, built on respect, cooperation, and support for people’s well-being.

He added that the hospital ship will remain in the country for eight days, and encouraged people to take full advantage of the services being offered.

“We will visit schools, we will visit communities, and we will hold all kinds of cultural activities, for example, basketball games and badminton games with local people to engage with the Fijian people.”

Ambassador Jian also said the arrival of the ship symbolizes peace between the two nations and affirms China’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

Chief of Staff of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Brigadier General Sapenafa Motufaga, officially welcomed the Chinese Naval Hospital Ship to Fiji.

“Your presence in Fiji today, and the health services that you will be offering to the people of Suva, signify and continue to strengthen the relationship between the People’s Republic of China and Fiji.”

The Chinese Naval Hospital Ship will begin providing free medical services tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena Hall B.

The visit reflects the long-standing relationship between Fiji and China, particularly in strengthening cooperation in cultural and healthcare areas.

