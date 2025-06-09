China renews Belt and Road commitment to Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and China’s Ambassador Zhou Jian are seen during the formalisation of a $300 million Chinese-funded infrastructure project for Vanua Levu, which will upgrade roads, build 22 new bridges, and improve access for 61 villages, 15 schools, hospitals and USP and FNU campuses in Labasa. [file photo]

China has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Belt and Road cooperation with Fiji, outlining a wide range of upcoming projects and development initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties and supporting Fiji’s national development priorities.

The assurance was delivered by Chargé d’Affaires Wang Yuan at a briefing recently marking the launch of a commemorative cover celebrating 50 years of China–Fiji diplomatic relations.

Wang says Fiji remains an “important partner” in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and that China intends to deepen collaboration in traditional sectors—such as infrastructure, trade, agriculture and fisheries—while expanding into new areas including poverty alleviation, low-carbon development, digital technology and e-commerce.

Wang stresses that China would continue aligning the BRI and the Global Development Initiative with Fiji’s development plans as well as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

“Our cooperation will be more strategic, more targeted, and more responsive to Fiji’s needs. China stands ready to work with Fiji to advance both traditional and emerging areas of development.”

He adds the next phase of cooperation would include both major infrastructure partnerships and a suite of community-oriented “small yet smart” development programs designed to deliver direct benefits to households, farmers and local businesses.

Among the development initiatives highlighted were China’s plans to introduce more practical technologies to Fiji, including expanding the use of Juncao and improved rice-growing systems, both of which have already shown positive impacts on food security in other developing nations.

Wang also identified opportunities for further collaboration in green energy, climate resilience, and low-carbon development, areas he said are essential for Fiji’s long-term sustainability.

With 2024 marking five decades of diplomatic relations, Wang states China views the anniversary as a launching pad for the next chapter of the partnership.

