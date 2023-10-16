Child dies in tragic incident

In a tragic incident, a two-year-and-eight-month-old child passed away in Valelevu yesterday.

Police say the child’s mother was washing clothes in a 44 gallon drum cut in half which was filled with water when the alleged accident occurred.

The mother had left her child alone as she went to the washroom and upon return, she discovered the child floating in the drum full of water facing downwards.

She was rushed to Valelevu Health Centre where the doctor confirmed her death on arrival.