Child abuse cases soar

More than 4,000 cases of child abuse have been reported through the Child Helpline under the Child Welfare Act in the past ten years.

In 2023, the Helpline recorded 600 cases, rising to 650 last year.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states these figures highlight the urgent need for stronger child protection measures and community support.

She notes that sexual violence, domestic abuse, and parental neglect remain persistent challenges, with many children continuing to suffer in silence.

“I’m also concerned that more than 24,000 calls were silent. Silent calls. And I wondered whether these calls were a call for help, whether they were gathering strength to talk.”

Kiran adds that many neglected children are ending up in state care facilities, questioning why they are victims and why their families don’t love them.

“Many of these neglected children are bound to develop behavioral challenges to help them cope. And we cannot ignore the reality that sexual violence dominates the crime landscape in Fiji.”

Medical Services Pacific Team Lead and Senior Counsellor Zeke White stresses that children are not just recipients of care but powerful agents of change when given the right support.

“We have learned that confidentiality and trust are non-negotiable. That timely response can mean the difference between safety and danger.”

White adds MSP is committed to strengthening its services, upskilling counsellors, and ensuring no child is left behind.

