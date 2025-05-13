Chaudhry and son warned against "racist" social media posts

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has issued a stern warning to Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry and his son, Rajendra Chaudhry, urging them to be cautious about posting unverified and racist content on social media.

Rabuka called on both men to refrain from making any further racist or hateful remarks, stressing that such posts are harmful and not in the interest of national unity.

Rabuka criticized the recent social media posts made by Rajendra Chaudhry, who resides overseas, stating that his comments have unfairly targeted the iTaukei community and individuals, leading to widespread public backlash.

Rabuka acknowledged that Mahendra Chaudhry himself may have been a target of racism in the past, particularly by certain groups, but emphasized that this does not justify making broad and divisive statements.

“I commented on one comment by Mr. Chaudhry about the distribution of scholarships. It didn’t have to be product. He could have gone and had a better look at the number of scholarships, the allocation, those that applied, the cost of the many and the cost of the few would probably bring back to him a more objective observation of the distribution of the scholarships.”

Rabuka says that Fiji is currently undergoing a sensitive period of healing, as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission invites people to share their personal experiences and long-held grievances stemming from past political events.

Rabuka is urging all Fijians, especially political figures, to be responsible in their public discourse and to contribute toward a more inclusive and respectful national dialogue.

