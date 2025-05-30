Celebration in Labasa hailed a resounding success

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has acknowledged the success and public commitments of the four-day Ratu Sukuna Day national celebration in Labasa.

The former president has acknowledged the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for organizing the event that has received great responses and turnout from people of the Vanua Levu, including the island of Rabi.

Ratu Wiliame states that the diverse programs and participation from traditional leaders, villages, and other ethnic groups proved the enduring unity, diversity, and support found in the North.

“I would like to congratulate the iTaukei Affairs for leading the organization of the preparations for this event. I think this event should be included in all national days, and it should be part of Fiji’s program celebration. Given the fact that we do have history and the structure of the iTaukei Affairs and where we are today was based on this distinguished gentleman’s vision.”

Ratu Wiliame added that the activities and services provided by government departments, along with the colorful displays from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, were truly historical, as this was a first for the North.

More than 400 people, traveling from as far as Bua and Cakaudrove, gathered at Subrail Park today for the Ratu Sukuna Day national celebration, held under the theme “Celebrating Visionary Leadership in the North.”

