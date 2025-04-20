Celebrating hope and faith

Easter vigil mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral [ Source: Archdiocese of Suva/ Facebook ]

Today, Christians around the world are celebrating Resurrection Sunday, commemorating the day Jesus rose from the dead.

Church leaders used this time not only to rejoice but to call on believers to reflect on what the resurrection truly means in their lives.

Head of the Catholic Church Archbishop Peter Loy Chong delivered a powerful message during the Veneration of the Cross at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

He told the faithful that the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus should not bring sadness but instead strengthen their faith.

Chong said the Gospel of John shows a different image of Jesus compared to the other Gospels. In John’s Gospel, Jesus is not a victim but is in control.

His Grace said Jesus freely chose to lay down his life which is not something many are willing to do.

Most people try to avoid death and do everything to live longer.

He explained that when Jesus knew everything was complete, he said he was thirsty, took a drink, and then gave up his spirit.

This shows he was in full control of the moment he died.

The Archbishop also spoke about the symbolism of the blood and water that came out when Jesus was pierced.

He said water represents baptism and blood represents the Eucharist. Even in death, Jesus was still giving.

He challenged the congregation to think deeply about what it really means to follow Jesus.

The Archbishop said that while 64 percent of Fijians are Christians and 90 percent of people in the Pacific identify as Christian, there is little to show for it.

He urged people to reflect seriously on their faith and allow Jesus to bring real change to their lives.

At Centenary Church, Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Semesa Turagavou reminded Fijians that resurrection Sunday is a time to reflect on the power of what Jesus did.

He said that while the resurrection brings joy, it also brings responsibility. Christians must leave behind sinful ways and move forward with a new heart.

He encouraged everyone to remember the work Christ did on the cross and how it saved humanity from sin.

He said Jesus overcame death and this should push believers to live in the light of that victory.

Resurrection Sunday marks the day when Jesus rose from the dead, three days after his crucifixion.

The resurrection is not just about Jesus coming back to life. It shows that death is not the end. For those who believe in him, it is a new beginning.





