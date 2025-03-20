CEDAW review process begins

[ Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection / Facebook ]

Fiji is preparing for the review of its 6th State CEDAW Report, with a key stakeholders’ meeting held in Suva.

This marks a crucial step in advancing gender equality agenda under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki states that the meeting is a significant milestone in Fiji’s journey to uphold CEDAW’s principles.

Article continues after advertisement

She said it ensures that women and girls across the country have access to their full rights and opportunities.

Since signing CEDAW in 1995, Fiji has made progress in addressing barriers to gender equality.

However, Nadakuitavuki acknowledged there’s still work to be done.

The 6th State Report will highlight Fiji’s achievements and the challenges that remain in achieving full gender equality.

Nadakuitavuki called for transformative action, urging the government to approach the review process with transparency and a renewed focus on removing obstacles to women’s participation in society.

She reiterated that gender equality is central to national development, with the government’s commitment to CEDAW focused on creating lasting change for women and girls in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.