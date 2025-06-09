Cane rail works on track

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, is happy with the progress on the Maqere to Malele cane rail line.

Singh says that during a recent briefing with the Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO and the Permanent Secretary for Sugar confirmed the project is on track, with major work finishing later this week.

As the next step, FSC will test an empty locomotive on the track by next week to check safety before reopening it.

Singh says the reopening was part of the Government’s push to improve cane transport for farmers.

He acknowledged a farmer in Tavua had raised concerns about delays but explained the slow pace is due to complex engineering work at Maqere Hill and the Tavualevu Bridge.

Singh assures farmers the rail line will be ready before the crushing season ends.

The Maqere to Malele line is important for Tavua cane farmers and will help reduce transport costs and improve efficiency.

