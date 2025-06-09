Cancer cases rising among men

[File Photo]

The Fiji Cancer Society says that there is an increase in the number of cases among men.

Palliative Care Officer Alumita Bera says that the most common cancers in men are prostate, liver, lung, and colorectal cancers.

She also highlights cancers that have metastasized, meaning they have started in one part of the body and spread to other areas.

“Because cancer, when it starts, I would say it’s a cunning illness because you will not feel any pain. There will be no pain. For some cancers, the growth will be there. You can feel a lump, but there will be no pain. And that’s why people don’t come for screening.”

Bera emphasizes the importance of early detection and timely treatment to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

She also notes that changing lifestyles, such as adopting healthier diets, quitting smoking, and increasing physical activity, can play a significant role in reducing the risk of developing these cancers.

