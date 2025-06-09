Calls grow for action on Savusavu jam

[File Photo]

Traffic congestion and limited parking in Savusavu town are raising public safety concerns.

Longtime resident Tony Millard says the problem is getting worse and needs urgent action.

“Now, we do have a national program advertised on television, how to cross a level crossing. Unfortunately, it’s not getting over fast enough, I’m afraid. But my question, if you like, from that is when can we have an off-road parking solution in Savusavu? Because that is what we need to take traffic, park traffic, off the roads, not on the roads.”

Millard shared his concerns during the Fijian Media Association’s “Meet the Public and the Press” forum.

Savusavu Town Council Special Administrator Shiu Shankar Singh has explained that a parking meter plan has been submitted to the Solicitor General’s Office.

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva said Police would be asked to help with short-term fixes.

“I will look into that and try to get the gazette done, eh? The other one, about the congestion. I think with the help of, because that’s something together, LTA and police can address.”

Tuinaceva adds that long-term solutions like off-road parking are being planned.

