Calls for urgent healthcare fixes

The Fiji Medical Association is calling on the government to make healthcare a priority, urging immediate action to fix critical infrastructure issues that are affecting the hospital’s ability to deliver timely care.

This comes as concerns are mounting over recurring elevator malfunctions at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, with delays in surgeries putting patient safety at risk.

FMA President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea believes that while the government has promised repairs to the elevators, the process has been slow due to bureaucratic inefficiencies.

“The Fiji Medical Association would like to categorically state that these issues will continue to reoccur until government systems and processes change. And what we want to see is the Ministry of Health being prioritized over every other ministry.”

Dr Vakamocea also highlights other critical challenges facing the healthcare system, including shortages of medications, diagnostic reagents, and medical staff.

Questions have been sent to Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu and he is yet to comment on this matter.