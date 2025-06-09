Calls for stronger Hindi education in Fiji

[File Photo]

Fiji has been commended for its linguistic diversity, as new initiatives are being discussed to strengthen Hindi education in the country.

While officiating at the Manak Hindi Conference, Indian High Commissioner Sunit Mehta states that the rich diversity of both India and Fiji is reflected in the way Hindi is spoken across regions, noting that differences in dialect are “natural” and develop over time.

Mehta says that language does not always remain constant and it develops with time and location adding that the variations found in Fiji Hindi and Standard Hindi are a sign of a living, evolving language.

The Indian High Commissioner emphasized that Manak Hindi (Standard Hindi)—used in various fields provides a unified linguistic identity globally.

“Today we are here to discussion about the evolving needs of standard Hindi. Standard Hindi is unique as it is used in education, business, arts, and also on international stages. This gives language an identity, and it gives us a strong presence globally.”

Mehta adds that Fiji Hindi, spoken widely in homes and communities, is equally important as a cultural connector as “Manak Hindi and Fiji Hindi do not compete—they complement each other.

He adds that everyone should remember that language keeps on changing with time and place and and despite changes, Hindi has remained a valued language.

Hindi Parishad Fiji President Kamlesh Arya adds that they hope to reinvigorate the younger generation to protect their language.

“We aim to hold discussions and innovate on the Hindi language and take the language forward on a societal and national”

The High Commissioner encouraged youth engagement through digital platforms—blogs, social media courses and online storytelling—and reminded attendees that Hindi is not only a language, but “a part of our cultural identity, thinking and emotion.

