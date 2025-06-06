Call to invest in health workers

Fiji is struggling to keep its healthcare workers.

Aspen Medical General Manager Dr Rigamoto Taito said the country faces major challenges in retaining and developing health staff.

She said the biggest pressure was on human resources.

“We are losing a lot of our health care workers to so-called greener pastures. There’s a lot of work to do in terms of the pull factors. We need to create an environment that makes them want to stay.”

Dr Taito said many health workers were leaving for better jobs overseas.

She said limited funding and other national priorities often left healthcare behind.

She also pointed to gaps in career growth, work conditions, and job satisfaction.

Despite this, Dr Taito said she remained hopeful.

She said targeted investment and better support could help build a stronger health system.

