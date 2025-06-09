Cabinet approves UNEP to lead key biodiversity projects

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Cabinet has endorsed the engagement of the United Nations Environment Programme as the implementing agency under the Global Environment Facility Umbrella Programme for two major national biodiversity projects.

The projects include updating Fiji’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2025–2030 and preparing the 7th National Report, with a total allocation of USD $450,000.

The initiative also encompasses a Small-Scale Funding Agreement worth USD $30,000 to support Fiji’s first National Report on the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol on access to genetic resources and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use.

These projects aim to strengthen Fiji’s institutional and technical capacity to deliver high-quality reports and guide national actions to protect biodiversity while promoting the sustainable use of natural resources.

