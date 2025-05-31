Buyers losing trust on farmers

file photo

The Fiji Crop and Livestock Council members are concerned that buyers are losing trust in some farmers due to the inferior quality of produce.

Savusavu farmer Viliame Lomaloma says that by selling damaged and rotten produce to buying agencies and middlemen, these farmers are harming the reputation of those who consistently prioritize quality.

Lomaloma adds that some local companies, which had stepped forward to buy their produce during the pandemic lockdown, are now losing trust due to the decline in quality.

“During COVID-19, nobody was buying ginger. So, we ended up going to Kaiming Agro Processing Ltd and kind of begged them to buy the ginger that was left over on the ground. Nobody else was buying it. They agreed to buy the ginger during the COVID-19 period. But, unfortunately, some people were selling rotten ginger.”

Fiji Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chief Executive Raj Sharma is urging farmers to work with the Ginger Association to help address and mitigate such issues.

“And you have a good number of people. The thing is, you bring it to your president, and they should take it to the association and negotiate with the buyer.”

The farmers had gathered for a two-day Economic Summit in Suva, where they raised a number of issues affecting them and sought clarifications and solutions from the relevant authorities.





