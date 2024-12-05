Businessman shelters youths battling drug addiction

With drugs and related crimes a growing concern in Fiji, a businessman in Nabua is making a positive impact with an initiative aimed at rehabilitating troubled youths.

Koresi Tabuya, owner of Tribal Risks, is providing shelter and a fresh start for over 40 young people under the age of 23, funding the program entirely from his own pocket.

Tabuya began his journey in April, starting with just seven youths.

Nine months later, the initiative has expanded to include 40 boys and girls, many of whom were heavily involved in drugs, prostitution, and robbery.

Thanks to his efforts, all of them are now rehabilitated and rebuilding their lives.

“This is how we create awareness, it’s youths speaking out to other youths because they understand each other. No adult can help them get out of it if they don’t want to.”

In an interview with FBCNews, several young participants shared about their past struggles and expressed relief and gratitude that they have turned their lives around.

20-year-old Marika Tagicakibau says he was involved in the drug trade in school.

“Teachers at school found out that I was selling drugs at school, they caught me with marijuana, my parents also found out, and I was going home with my eyes red.”

22-year-old Maikeli Naulivou says drug abuse has made him a violent person.

“I was at home with bad behavior, I wasn’t like that before but when I started using drugs, my behavior started to change, at home they felt scared that’s why didn’t want to support me so I found my life with drugs.”

The initiative has also caught the attention of the government.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga acknowledged the importance of Tabuya’s work, revealing that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has recently learned about the program.

“We will have some discussions in terms of bedding equipment and other things that they might require for their safety and care so that’s the confirmation I have gotten.”

For the youths of Nabua, this program represents more than just a second chance, it’s a lifeline.

And for Fiji, it’s a powerful reminder of how community-driven efforts can combat one of society’s most pressing issues.