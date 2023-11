In the wake of Tropical Cyclone Mal’s passing, majority of businesses in Lautoka City are closed.

While a resilient few braved the conditions to head to work, a notable observation on the ground show a cityscape dominated by closed storefronts.

There’s also power outages.

The once howling winds have subsided, bringing a sense of relief, but the worry now is persistent rain that could lead to flash flooding.