Business training crucial for iTaukei resource owners

Jonetani Tonawai

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has emphasized the importance of business training and upskilling for iTaukei resource owners as they seek to venture into the business arena.

Chief Executive, Jonetani Tonawai, while presenting to the resource owners, highlighted that such training is essential not only for developing a solid business plan but also for increasing income and ensuring the sustainability of their ventures.

Tonawai says the federation is committed to helping businesses not only get off the ground but also stay compliant with regulations and best practices.

“I know for a fact that some iTaukei are always reluctant to pay for training. This support is crucial for iTaukei resource owners who may be new to the complexities of running a business.”

Tonawai noted that employees are a vital component of any business, and proper training ensures that businesses can manage their workforce effectively.

By participating in training programs provided by the FCEF, Tonawai ensures that i-Taukei resource owners can better position themselves to succeed in the competitive business environment.