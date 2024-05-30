Business incubators is vital: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlights the importance of engaging in business incubators and hubs in Indigenous communities.

Officiating at the opening of the Fiji Indigenous Business Council FHL Workshop 24, Rabuka says he believes that these incubators will provide the necessary resources, training and support.

Rabuka reiterates the importance of education and training because successful Fijian Indigenous businesses can reinvest in their communities, leading to improved infrastructure, education, health services, and overall quality of life.

The Prime Minister emphasizes the importance of education and training.

“I urge you, the Indigenous Business Council, to create tailored business education programs focusing on our communities, including entrepreneurship, training, and financial literacy and you might like to add financial discipline.”

Rabuka believes that indigenous businesses must rethink their strategies, visions, and solutions and adopt a set of new approaches and leverage modern technologies to enhance our business operations, your business operations, and our business operations.

Fiji Indigenous Business Council Chair Ulai Taoi highlights some reasons why indigenous business fails.

“Some for reasons of lack of capital, inadequate skills, lack of management acumen, a saturated market for competing, and lack of private sector confidence. However, we believe that indigenous businesses still constitute less than 5% of the 16,400 mainstream businesses operating in Fiji.”

The Prime Minister is urging participants in these two-day workshops to regroup, rethink, and refocus; together, we will create a future in business.