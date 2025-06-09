Budget overlooks critical AI investment amid global tech surge

[File Photo]

Fiji’s National Budget lacks a clear plan to prepare for the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

A concerned attendee warned at last night’s post National Budget Forum.

The tech enthusiast said basic AI tools are already common on social media, but more advanced and disruptive AI applications are coming fast.

He states that AI will impact nearly every profession in Fiji from musicians and artists to doctors and lawyers.

He criticized the budget for not including specific investments in AI education or national readiness and called for a targeted $20 million allocation to develop AI infrastructure, training, and public sector preparation.

In response, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad admitted there is no dedicated AI funding in this year’s budget but agreed the issue deserves more attention.

He pointed to broader budget support within the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Trade and Communications, which could help advance AI initiatives.

“While we may not have any specific mention of that, I suppose we should have, and I kind of agree with you that we perhaps should have. But there is a lot of funding, not only just in the Ministry of Education, but under the Ministry of Trade and Communications as well.”

Prof Prasad also notes that the new Education Commission’s role in recommending how Fiji’s education system should adapt to digital trends like AI.

The Minister adds that Fiji is monitoring international developments closely, citing the European Union and Australia’s efforts.

He acknowledged AI’s transformative potential and stressed the need for Fiji to start preparing now.

