BSP Life announced a $36.8 million in bonus pay-out for policy holders.

Managing Director Michael Nacola says 40,000 policy holders are expected to benefit from this bonus pay-out.

He says this is the highest ever bonus payment that the insurance company has paid out in its 145 years of service.

Nacola says this pay-out is made following the company’s performance in the 2022 financial year.