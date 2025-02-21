Brace for heavy rain, flash flooding, and strong winds

[Source: Supplied]

The country can expect heavy rain, flash flooding and strong to near-gale winds from Sunday.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says a weak low-pressure system lies far northwest of Fiji.

It says this system is located in a favorable environment and is expected to gradually intensify as it tracks southeast toward Fiji.

It is anticipated to enter Fiji waters on Sunday, possibly as a tropical disturbance or depression.



The weather office says the associated active trough of low pressure, along with strong to near gale-force winds, is expected to affect parts of the country starting Sunday.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning is now in force for the Northern Division, Northeastern parts of Viti Levu [from Tailevu North through Ra – Rakiraki up to Tavua, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

A heavy rain alert also remains in force for the whole of the Northern Division and Yasawa Group.