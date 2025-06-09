Bold climate plan to lead the Pacific

Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change

Fiji has reinforced its climate leadership by validating its Third Nationally Determined Contribution, setting ambitious targets for 2025–2035 under the Paris Agreement.

The National Validation Workshop brought together government officials, private sector leaders, civil society and community representatives to scrutinize sectoral targets and align them with national development goals.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael said Fiji’s NDC3.0 goes beyond numbers.

He states it is a strategic plan to manage climate risks, boost economic stability, cut fossil fuel dependence, and protect the livelihoods of every Fijian.

Key measures validated include new mitigation targets in agriculture and waste, stronger commitments in the energy sector, and enhanced adaptation and ocean protection initiatives.

The workshop also outlined Fiji’s needs for climate finance, technical support, and capacity building to respond to loss and damage.

NDC3.0 reflects a rigorous consultation process, including technical working groups, sub-national workshops, stakeholder meetings, and community dialogues, ensuring the plan is technically robust and socially inclusive.

The validation strengthens Fiji’s ability to limit global warming to 1.5°C while building resilience across critical sectors such as coastal management, water security, and agriculture and disaster risk reduction.

